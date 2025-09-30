Grading the Raiders' Week 4 Loss to the Bears
It is still early, but Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Chicago Bears may have been the best all-around game Las Vegas has played this season. If not for the Bears blocking the Raiders' game-winning field goal, it would have undoubtedly been the Raiders' best game of the season.
A loss is a loss, and the Raiders have quickly started a three-game losing streak. Las Vegas has 13 games remaining, which is plenty of time to turn things around. Still, they have several pressing issues they must immediately address or risk their season spiraling out of control.
Mistakes, Mistakes, Mistakes
The scoreboard will always say that the Bears beat the Raiders in Week 4, but even the Bears have to admit the Raiders beat themselves in more ways than one. Las Vegas' loss to the Bears was filled with costly mistakes that resulted in yet another loss. It is a theme that has become all too common.
John Breech of CBS Sports graded every team in the National Football League based on their Week 4 performances. Breech gave the Raiders a B- despite their loss to a team they could have and should have beaten.
Breech noted the positives and negatives from the Raiders' loss to the Bears.
"The Raiders got some good news and some bad news in this game. The good news is that Ashton Jeanty finally broke out and he did it in a big way. The rookie running back rushed for 138 yards and a TD while also adding two receiving scores. He looked comfortable in the offense and he looks like he's going to be a force for the Raiders. The bad news is that the Raiders' biggest problem on offense might be Geno Smith," Breech said.
"For the second time in three weeks, Smith threw three interceptions and it's almost impossible to win in the NFL when your QB throws three picks. The Bears got 13 points off of Smith's interceptions, which is a back-breaking total for a Raiders team that lost by just one point. Despite the interceptions, the Raiders still had a chance to take the lead with 30 seconds left, but a Daniel Carlson field goal got blocked. Just another mistake for a team that made a lot of them on Sunday.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.