What Gives Raiders' Geno Smith His Chip
The Las Vegas Raiders' summer and training camp has been filled with mass changes and increased competition. The Raiders are all but guaranteed to be a better team this season than they were last season.
Raiders Veteran Takes It All In
The Raiders made sure to add veteran leadership at many positions on the roster, including at quarterback, where they added Geno Smith to help turn things around. Smith has over a decade of experience in the league and excels in many areas where the Raiders have struggled recently.
Following practice, Smith noted how the process of preparing for the first game of the season never gets old. Even after being in the league for many seasons, Smith says he still takes time to think about the hard work he has put in.
"Oh, man, I mean it feels like my first day, my first game in the NFL. It's always so special to me running out that tunnel with my teammates, got the Raider logo on, and just looking up and just kind of thinking about what it took to get here,” Smith said.
"There's always that moment, a gratifying moment of just like, 'Hey, man, year 13.' But then, you get right back to work. So, very thankful, very blessed to be in this position, but looking forward to going out there and producing."
Smith noted that many players on the Raiders' roster have a chip on their shoulders and play like it. Smith believes it is a mindset the Raiders will cultivate over time. Smith enjoys the idea of playing with players who have something to prove, as that often brings out the best in people.
"Yeah, and we want to continue to build that; we don't ever want that chip on the shoulder to leave. I'll always have that for the remainder of my life. I was born with it, and we've got a lot of guys on this team exactly like that,” Smith said.
“So yeah, we want to be that team with something to prove. And I think we have a lot of reasons to have something to prove. So, looking forward to, like I said, going out and competing, and we've got the right guys, so we'll be ready."
