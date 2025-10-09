Raiders QB Geno Smith Sheds Light on Critical Issue
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most storied franchises in all of sports. Playing quarterback for the Silver and Black comes with a heavier burden than playing quarterback elsewhere. That could not be truer for Raiders quarterback Geno Smith.
A Different Side of Things
Few players in the league are under more pressure to succeed than Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. Although Smith currently leads the National Football League in interceptions, he has continued to be himself as much as possible, a testament to his many years of experience around the league.
Prior to practice for the Raiders' Week 6 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Smith explained how he takes care his mental health. Smith, who has publicaly advocated for mental health initiatives, shared the advice he would give to a younger player regarding mental health issues.
"Yeah, block out the outside noise, don't get caught up in the ups and downs of social media and people who aren't in our position. I've said many times, 'My toughest days are someone else's dream', and a lot of people would trade to be in our shoes, even where we are right now. And mentally, you've got to gain that perspective," Smith said.
Smith's advice was clear, concise, and delivered in a way that only a quarterback who has been in the league for over a decade could. The Raiders are not where they want to be, primarily because of Smith.
Still, the Raiders' issues at quarterback is not unique to Smith. Including Smith, the Raiders have started six different quarterbacks since the 2023-24 season.
"You've got to be a mature adult about your emotions. You've got to find life outside of football as well. You never want to put all your eggs in one basket. I think a lot of guys struggle to transition after football because we devote so much time to this," Smith said.
"But this is what we do, not exactly who we are. And so, for everyone who's dealing with mental health, I would advise them to seek counseling, try to find an outside source so that you can get it out and whatever you're going through, you've got to be able to push through it, man. But you also need someone to talk to. So, find someone to talk to and then do your best to manage your emotions."
