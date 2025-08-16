This Raiders Unit Made the Most Progress This Week
The Las Vegas Raiders will rely more heavily on their offensive line this season more than nearly any other unit. Las Vegas has all but decided upon their starting offensive linemen, and has continued to iron out the details along the unit as Week 1 of the season approaches.
Las Vegas addressed their most significant issues by adding quarterback Geno Smith and running back Ashton Jeanty.
Following joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers, Smith noted how comfortable he felt behind his offensive line while facing the 49ers. It is early and may only be practice, but Smith's words are noteworthy, as he is playing behind this offensive line for the first time.
"I've got to watch the film. I'm pretty sure there's a lot of things that we can improve on, but I felt really good back there. Felt like I had a lot of time to go through my reads and was getting to the backside on some reads, and even getting to like the fourth and fifth option on some things," Smith said.
"So, I thought they did a great job. Always tough when you've got to compete against another opponent, especially in this heat, but I thought we came out, we competed, and overall we got better."
Good Week of Work
Smith noted how productive joint practice with the 49ers was for him and his teammates. The 49ers have talented players on their defense, whom Smith credited for helping the Raiders improve.
"It's super beneficial, man. I'm so happy we did that. And big shout out to the to the 49ers for coming out. It's hot and they had to travel, and it's not easy on those guys, but love the way Fred [Warner] and those guys compete. He's one of the top linebackers in the game, so go head to head against him, I've been doing that for the last couple of years, but I feel like it always makes you better," Smith said.
And so for us to see a different opponent, some guys who haven't seen our offense for eight or nine weeks, just to see how we look against those guys, I thought we did some things really well, but also we can get a lot better as well."
