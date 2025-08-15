How Their Joint Practice Against the 49ers Benefitted the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have been grinding away through training camp, after doing so through Organized Team Activities and minicamp during the offseason.
The changes the Raiders made will take time to implement fully, but they have made significant progress.
Las Vegas made progress on their own, working amongst themselves to improve. However, their recent joint practice against the San Francisco helped the Raiders take another step in their development under Pete Carroll.
Following the Raiders' joint practice against the 49ers, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby explained how the joint practice helped the Raiders. It was evident from watching the Raiders leading up to the joint practice that they had improved.
However, their performance in practice made it clear that the practice helped them improve more than just another practice against their teammates.
"Honestly, just new looks. You're getting a completely different look. Like in camp, you're going against the same guy or same guys every single day and the same scheme for three, four weeks straight, and you get to go against somebody else and you're like, 'Oh, this is a little bit different.' So it's always good," Crosby said.
"It's a different challenge, and I feel like it's anything, it's every week in NFL, like you said, you're going against a different scheme and a different coach, and you got a different type of approach when it comes to how I play."
Crosby noted how the practice helped him, specifically, as one of the most critical players on the team.
Crosby Weighs In
"I know I'm going to get attention and shifts and slides, things like that. So I love getting a challenge like that. Coach [Kyle] Shanahan, earlier in practice, I felt like, kind of let me be alone for a little bit, and I was doing my thing, and then as the practice went on, he made it a little more difficult. I love that because that's what it's going to be like," Crosby said.
"I know that's the respect I've earned in this league, and that's a part of the respect factor that goes into it. So yeah, it was a great day, though. It was a lot of fun. We got better, and I feel like as the day went on, we got better and better."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.