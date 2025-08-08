WATCH: Raiders QB Geno Smith Speaks Following Matchup Against Seahawks
SEATTLE, Wash.-- The Las Vegas Raiders added veteran quarterback Geno Smith to their roster during the offseason. After multiple seasons of subpar quarterback play, the Raiders hope Smith is the answer they have been searching for.
Smith spoke following the Raiders' preseason tie with the Seattle Seahawks.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following mini camp, Raiders linebacker Devin White spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: Do you think people have forgotten what you are?
White: "No, I mean that don't matter. I don't really care what nobody think. I accomplished a lot in life, and I've still got goals to hit. So, me reaching my goals, they'll find out and they'll remember. They're going to say, 'Okay, alright.'"
Q: What goals do you have? What do you want to prove?
White: "Just prove that I'm a leader, I'm still a leader, I can have a high impact on the team even in the community as well. Just showing I'm a good person, I've got a good personality. I'm a team favorite. All my teammates like me and they know they're going to get the best out of me. Those are the main goals, and just also just going out there and playing to that All-Pro, Pro Bowl level. If that's not why I'm playing the game, then I shouldn't be out there. So, I can put that on front street as what I'm trying to do, and that's just be the best I could be, and I'm surrounded by a bunch of guys that can help me be the best that I can be. Because it's 11 men on the field when we're going to war on defense. So, those guys are going to make me better, and I'm going to make them better."
Q: Going back to your Super Bowl win, you got the game-sealing interception against Patrick Mahomes. How does that make you feel coming into this division knowing you'll get the opportunity to face him again?
White: "I mean, we had some good battles with him. I think we played them three times. They beat us too, but we ultimately got the good one. I've got a lot of experience with him just chasing him around. I was a spy in the game, I got to chase him around, and that was fun. Only thing I didn't get to do was play in arrowhead. Every game was in Raymond James. So, now I get to go back and forth, and it could be a real good competition, because he's a great quarterback to play against, and I think he makes you rise up to the level of competition that he's going to play at. So, man that was one of them games where you want to really, really play at your best, because it's best on best. A good quarterback, good linebacker going at it, making checks at the line of scrimmage just trying to beat one another within the game."
