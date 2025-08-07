Before Moving Forward, the Raiders Must Take a Step Back
The Las Vegas Raiders added Pete Carroll as their head coach and veteran quarterback Geno Smith via trade during the offseason. Both are expected to elevate the Raiders in several ways after experiencing success together while with the Seattle Seahawks.
The Raiders will face the Seahawks in their first preseason game of the season, meaning Carroll, Smith, and safety Jamal Adams will all return to the city where they each experienced the most success in their respective careers.
Following training camp, Smith expressed his eagerness to return to Seattle to face his old team. Some of the veteran quarterback's fondest memories came from his time with the Seahawks.
"Man, looking forward to it. Really looking forward to it. Looking forward to seeing my old teammates, old coaches, people in the building. It'll be fun. Also going back with Pete [Carroll], that's pretty cool. And then another opportunity to compete with my guys. That's always what it's all about," Smith said.
"Man, it means everything. It means a lot to me as a place where I called home for six years, was able to have a son there, and I was able to really just kind of turn my career around. Met some really cool people, got to know a lot of great people there. A lot of great teammates over the years, and just really special things, special thoughts that come to my mind when I think about it," Smith said.
Smith Makes His Return
"I think just being around Coach [Pete] Carroll, being around guys like Russell Wilson, Coach Dave Canales, Brian Schottenheimer. I mean, we were all in the same room together. Special minds, but also special people, just how connected everyone was. And that's the thing that we're building here with the Raiders. It's already started, man, like every single guy in this building is connected, and they want to win, and they want to win for their teammates. And I think that was something that I saw in Seattle."
Carroll, Smith, and the Raiders are all ready to move on to the season ahead. However, for them to do so, it would be wise for all three to lean on the lessons learned from the past few seasons. Doing so could help avoid problems later.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take