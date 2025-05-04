Realistic Expectations for Raiders Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders produced poorly on the offensive side of the ball in 2024.
The Raiders ranked second-to-last in the league in offensive EPA per play at -0.14, meaning it was expected that they would lose points every time they ran a play.
Obviously, you cannot lose points, but it goes to show how bad the Raiders were on offense last season.
Several factors contributed to the Raiders’ low offensive output last season, including a lack of a run game, no consistency at quarterback, and a constant shuffling of the offensive line.
The Pete Carroll-John Spytek regime began with a trade for Geno Smith, who should stabilize the quarterback spot. They also drafted electric running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas made significant and smart investments on offense, understanding it cannot have a season like 2024 again.
With a new-look offense, what should we expect from the Raiders on the offensive side of the ball in 2025 under Carroll and Chip Kelly?
Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks finished 28th, 28th, 17th, 18th, 9th, 4th, 12th, 15th, 18th, 8th, 17th, 20th, 13th, and 21st in total offense in his 14 years there.
There is plenty of variance here, but there were some high peaks for Carroll’s offenses in Seattle.
It took a few years for Carroll to get the Seahawks’ offense off the ground, so it could take some time for him to do the same thing in Las Vegas. The Raiders ranked 27th in total offense last season, right around where Seattle was when Carroll took over.
We should expect the Raiders to be better at running the football in 2025. They were the worst rushing attack in the league in 2024, but the addition of Jeanty and improvements on the offensive line should give that group a higher floor.
Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers were the only consistent pass-catchers for the Raiders last season. That should change with the additions of Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr.
Should we expect the Raiders to be a top 10 offense in the league? No, but anywhere from 15-20 is realistic.
Marginal improvements like that can go a long way in this league.
