Raiders Transformed Offense Through NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders had an offense-heavy focus on the 2025 NFL Draft.
General Manager John Spytek selected seven offensive players with 11 of his draft picks. The Raiders struggled on that side of the ball last season, and the new regime decided that would be unacceptable in 2025.
Las Vegas struggled at quarterback last season and was unable to find a consistent answer at that position. So, after just over a month on the job, Spytek traded for Geno Smith, whom Pete Carroll is familiar with.
After addressing the most important position in football, the Raiders had the freedom to go about the draft in any way they wanted.
Especially with the No. 6 overall pick.
Did the Raiders have several needs that were more important than running back? Yes, but landing a superstar and potential game-changer in the run game (where the Raiders struggled mightily in 2024) was too good an opportunity to pass up.
Las Vegas landed Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with that pick, a decision many identified as a ‘Pete Carroll move.’
The Raiders did not have an identity offensively last season, and with the moves they made on offense in the draft, they will now resemble a Carroll offense. Carroll loves to run the football, so they invested in the running back position and the offensive line.
That includes Texas Tech’s Caleb Rogers, whom the team selected in the third round. Rogers was viewed as an underrated prospect in this class, possessing elite athleticism and extensive collegiate experience.
Rogers offers the Raiders toughness and consistency on the offensive line, something they lacked last season.
The Raiders did not have a terrible offensive line, but adding players like Rogers and Charles Grant from William & Mary should give them more promising young players.
While much of the focus was on the run game, the Raiders also got a few exciting wide receivers, including TCU’s Jack Bech, who has elite athleticism, and Tennessee’s Dont’e Thornton Jr., who has an intriguing physical profile.
Players like Montana State’s Tommy Mellott should be a fun gadget player and special-teams player, while North Dakota State’s Cam Miller is an intriguing backup quarterback option.
The Raiders should look much improved offensively next season, thanks to the investments made by Spytek.
Those investments reflect the identity that Carroll wants to create with the Silver and Black.
