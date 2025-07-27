How Raiders' Pete Carroll Creates League-Wide Optimism
Since the day the Las Vegas Raiders hired Pete Carroll, he has made it clear what he is trying to accomplish as the new head coach for the Silver and Black. Carroll has made it clear that he wants to start winning this season and not wait around and waste a season.
He did not see this Raiders team as one that was rebuilding, and by the way he handled the offseason, he made sure it was clear that they are going for it in 2025. That has been the message since day one, and he has proven it so far.
Another thing that has been well noted by Carroll is the fact that he wants to bring the best competitor out each day they practice. He wants his players to compete every chance they get, too. And in the first week of training camp, you are seeing that. Carroll has made it clear that if you are not here to compete, then you better find somewhere else to play.
What has helped the player out a lot has been the culture change that Carroll has already instilled in this Raiders team and the energy he is bringing each and every time he is around his players. The players have spoken about it, and they all love it. It gives them the advantage, and they want to see it more and more every time they are around their head coach.
"Pro Athletes filling the pressure, the energy, and juice, of a dude who is old enough to be their grandfather," said Jim Rome on the Jim Rome Show. "About matching the energy every day. Not the first day, every single day of a dude who is going to be 74 in September. It is absurd. It is actually awesome."
"Look, I am not saying that vibes and energy are going to win football games, they will not. And obviously, consistent winning and the Raiders have not been used in the same sentence in forever ... I am just saying the vibe change is undeniable. The energy shift is undeniable. The source of the change is also undeniable; it is the gum assassin. It is all Pete Carroll. And I got to admit, that is all amazing to me."
