An Update on the Raiders' Training Camp Progress
The Las Vegas Raiders have been hard at work implementing the many changes they made during the offseason. Las Vegas' offense underwent the most significant changes of any unit on the team. Following training camp, quarterback Geno Smith gave an update on the offense's progress.
"Man, I think we're getting better each and every day. Obviously, it's going to be back and forth between us and the defense. Man, that's what you want. The defense out there making great plays,” Smith said.
“They've got great players as well, but I think we've gotten a lot more comfortable in the scheme. We're executing and doing things a lot faster. We're making more adjustments, and so it's an ongoing process. It's always going to be like that. It's always going to be a developing situation. But we're at a really good spot right now.”
Smith noted the confidence he has in his supporting cast. The Raiders have given Smith more tools to work with than several previous starting quarterbacks for the Raiders. Las Vegas has a relatively unproven set of skill position players aside from Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers.
Putting it all together
Still, the Raiders have enough talent at their skill positions and a competent enough playcaller in Chip Kelly to put together at least a serviceable offense this season.
"Yeah, I mean just having weapons, especially the ones that we have, it's very valuable. And for me, man, it's about throwing the ball to the right guy, to the open guy. Never try to force the ball to a guy. Let the defense dictate where the ball goes," Smith said.
"And so I just try to make the right reads, and we got so many different play makers that it just, guys are showing up. It's just how it's going. But all of those guys are capable -- the tight ends, the running backs, the receivers. We have a really, really special group, and I just want to make sure that I'm pushing everybody so that we can get better and continue to progress as we go along."
The Raiders' offense must continue working on its timing, especially along the offensive line. However, that should come over time, as the unit continues to play in live games together. Smith and the Raiders' group of pass catchers must continue working on their timing, too.
Las Vegas undoubtedly has an uphill battle this season. However, if they continue working on the things they have shown in training camp and can execute that at a high level in the regular season, anything is possible.
