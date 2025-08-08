Raiders Veteran Will Become More Impactful in Chip Kelly's Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders added several skill position players this offseason to help bolster their weapons on offense. Las Vegas added wide receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton to a group of pass catchers that already includes Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers.
The Raiders also added Chip Kelly to their coaching staff as the team's offensive coordinator. Kelly has been tasked with solving one of the Raiders' primary issues over the past two seasons, which has been their offensive play calling.
Kelly marks the Raiders' third offensive coordinator in as many years. In training camp, it appears Kelly plans on doing what none of the previous two Raiders offensive coordinators could do: maximize third-year wide receiver Tre Tucker's potential.
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith has already built a strong connection with Tucker on and off the field. Following training camp, Smith noted his appreciation for Tucker and what he brings to the Raiders' offense.
Tre Tucker's Role
"Yeah, I would always see this number 11 making plays on the Raiders, when I was on Seahawks, and I'm like, 'That guy's pretty quick, pretty fast.' I thought he was really good, just from afar. But as I've gotten to work with him, really, really special player. I think he's really going to be a big contributor to this offense," Smith said.
"Tre's [Tucker] a guy who works hard every single day. He does all the right things on and off the field like a true professional, a true leader. And I talk to him all the time, I think he's a spitting image of Santana Moss, and I think he can be a really, really good player. And I look forward to all the things that we can accomplish together. But right now, he's in a good spot, and we just got to keep working.
Smith noted that Tucker reminds him of former wide receiver Santana Moss, who was a well-respected pass catcher during his time in the league. Smith wants Tucker to be himself, but Moss is a respectable reciver to be compared to and to immulate.
"Yeah, I've been sending him clips. I send him all of Santana's routes. I know Santana from back home. So he definitely has that mold. And so I just want him to see like, 'Hey, this is what I expect from you.' And he's ready for it. He's going to be Tre [Tucker]. Don't be Santana, but he's going to be Tre. But it's some things that he could work on that I wanted to show him," Smith said.
