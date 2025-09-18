Raiders Today

Breaking Down How Geno Smith Can Improve for the Raiders

How can Geno Smith play better for the Las Vegas Raiders offense?

Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes the ball during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie -Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes the ball during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie -Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders may have a 1 - 1 record, but they could've been undefeated if they had played better against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers gave them many opportunities to make this game interesting, including a fumble and questionable decision-making.

However, a big reason why the Raiders couldn't capitalize on any of those mistakes was due to the fact that they were playing from behind all game. From the first pass of the game, it was obvious what type of performance Geno Smith was going to have.

Penchant for Turnovers

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback c (7) reacts against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Zachary Pereles is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released an article going over five things he liked and disliked in week two of the NFL season. One of the things he disliked was Smith's performance and his knack for turnovers.

"Geno Smith is an uber-aggressive downfield thrower. He believes he can make every single throw work, and when they do work, it's awesome. When they don't the turnovers pile up in a hurry. He had three interceptions on Monday, including two on crowded downfield throws where the pass had to be perfect", said Pereles.

Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) greets Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Smith showed mastery over the Raiders offense in week one, and it looked as if something special was brewing in Las Vegas. I guess that's why you never overreact to the first week of a new NFL season, because now Smith is arguably one of the worst starting quarterbacks statistically.

He's leading the league in interceptions, and even if I believe he can be a top 15 quarterback in the NFL, he only has one passing touchdown. He's top ten in total passing yards, but that doesn't mean much if he can't convert in the red zone.

Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) misses a catch as Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) defends during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It didn't help that Brock Bowers wasn't completely healthy, and they couldn't get anything going on the ground, but Smith's being paid like a quarterback who can overcome those problems. Instead, he couldn't move the ball downfield and constantly attempted questionable throws.

Smith can improve by not being overly reliant on his arm and giving some of his other playmakers a chance. He threw the ball 43 times in the loss to the Chargers, but only targeted Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Michael Mayer four times and two times, respectively. Bottom line is that his decision-making needs to be sharper, and the Raiders can't afford to have him be a turnover machine again.

