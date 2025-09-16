Raider Nation Reacts to Loss Against the Chargers
The 2025 Las Vegas Raiders debut at Allegiant Stadium is against their divisional rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, in a game where both teams come into the matchup with an undefeated record. Adding on to this AFC West rivalry, Pete Carroll and Jim Harbaugh rekindle their rivalry after a decade of not meeting up.
Whoever wins this game will be on top of the AFC West, as both the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos lost their week two matchup. There's a lot on the line for both of these teams.
First Quarter
The first quarter of the game saw an impressive defensive outing for the Raiders' defense, causing multiple three-and-outs for the Chargers' offense. Unfortunately, thanks to a Geno Smith interception and a touchdown catch from Keenan Allen, the Raiders headed into the quarter down 10 -3.
Second Quarter
The Raiders were able to get the ball down the field, but the best-rated defense in the red zone last year held firm, and it forced the Raiders to settle for a field goal. This looks to be a defensive battle between both of these teams, as points are scarce to come by.
Despite Tom Brady being in the booth with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly helping out with playcalling, the Raiders' offense is struggling against the Chargers' stout defense. Their offensive line is struggling, which is contributing heavily to their sluggish start at home.
With how much both teams were struggling offensively, it was only a matter of time before one team got over its slump. Unfortunately for the Raiders, that meant their secondary was getting gashed by Quentin Jonston for a 60-yard touchdown catch.
Smith had a chance to respond with a score of his own, and the start was promising but quickly resulted in another interception from the veteran. They were in an obvious passing situation, but the offensive line didn't allow him any time to get anything going.
Third Quarter
Coming out of the half, the Chargers had a game plan to march down the field, and they did so with little ease. Justin Herbert is dicing up the Raiders' secondary, and his offensive line has looked more poised coming out of halftime.
The Raiders' secondary was walked down, but the Raiders' linebackers and defensive line were able to hold firm despite the Chargers calling three straight runs near the goal line. The Chargers had to settle for a field goal.
Fourth Quarter
The Raiders had a methodical drive where they were throwing what the defense allowed. It was a long drive with a lot of first-down conversions. They need points on the board for any chance to take some momentum in their home opener. Their offense fizzled out in the red zone largely due to some missed opportunities from Smith.
The Raiders may have been given a golden opportunity to turn this game around. The Chargers, despite Herbert having more than 200 passing yards, decided to run it on fourth down, which resulted in a turnover on downs. This is exactly what the Raiders needed to get back into this game.
Despite the Raiders showing some signs of life, their trip to the end zone ultimately results in another Smith interception. This is his third of the game, and while it was deflected into the air, there were throws Smith missed that could've led to points earlier in the drive.
The Raiders lost in their home opener, in what was a poor offensive and defensive outing.
