WATCH: Raiders QB Geno Smith Speaks Following Week 1 Practice
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders added quarterback Geno Smith during the offseason to help solidify what was one of the worst quarterback rooms in the National Football League last season. Smith is the best quarterback the Raiders have had in some time.
The Raiders' front office hopes Smith can help turn things around for the Silver and Black.
Smith spoke before practice.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp, Brennan Smith spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: I'm sure it was kind of a whirlwind what happened in Los Angeles and then getting picked up by the Raiders. How'd that kind of all play out for you, and were you confident that there was going to be a landing spot?
Brennan Jackson: "Yeah, I mean, I was confident there'd be a landing spot, but obviously it was a whirlwind. Nothing really prepared me for that moment, just to kind of be sitting there wondering what's going to happen, but me and my team were confident, and obviously I'm super blessed to be here."
Q: You've been here a few days. What have your impressions been of the Raiders and this defense? Jackson: "Yeah, I think this team is just a really good, cohesive unit. Obviously, we've got a lot of great leadership with Maxx [Crosby] here. Just really excited to learn from him and all the other guys. And I can tell everybody flies around, and competition is a huge thing here, which I love. So, super excited to compete every day and keep earning some trust from the coaches."
Q: Did Pete Carroll and John Spytek say what your role is and what you're going to do?
Jackson: "Yeah, I think just coming in, just being a good depth piece right now, but honestly, just every single day, I'm trying to pick up on some new things. Obviously, it's a new scheme, new players. So just every day, just trying to build confidence in them, that they can put me on the field and I'll produce."
Q: Did you know much about this team before you arrived here, or are you just kind of learning on the fly?
