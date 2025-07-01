Is Raiders' Jeanty the Best Running Back in AFC West?
The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the best, if not the best, offseasons out of all the teams in the NFL. After another disappointing season, the Silver and Black knew that something had to be done this offseason to get the team going in the right direction in 2025. The Raiders also saw all the teams in the AFC West make the playoffs last season. That sparks a change as well.
One thing the Raiders made sure they were going to do this offseason was address the running back position. Because last season the team had the worst running attack, and it also hurt the offense so much in 2024. The Raiders were not going to go into the new season with the same running back core.
The Raiders took running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft this past April. Jeanty will be the new starting running back for the Silver and Black next season, and the Raiders are looking to have a good rushing attack with him.
The new regime of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek liked the first pick they made as members of the Raiders organization.
Carroll and Spytek knew that they had to address the running back position this offseason, and they did it by taking Jeanty. Jeanty was the right pick for the team and was the best running back in college last season. Now the offense will look to take the next step of being one of the best in the National Football League, and Jeanty will look to be a big part of it.
The Raiders will be in a tough division next season, and it can be the best division in all of football. But the Raiders can potentially have the best running back already. Yes, even before taking a snap in the NFL, some had Jeanty as the best running back in the AFC West. The Broncos and Chargers will also have new backs next season, and the Chiefs did not have a good run game last season.
Jeanty next season will be a huge part of the Raiders' offseason. He is ready to carry the load for the Raiders, and it is going to be interesting to see how big the Raiders on running the ball next season.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the offseason and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.