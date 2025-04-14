What Grade Did the Raiders Receive in Free Agency?
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has seen several highs and lows. From the additions of new leadership in head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek to seeing some of the more beloved Raiders test free agency, 2025 is a new beginning for Las Vegas.
The franchise has been very active ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, as they continue to add experienced pieces to the puzzle before they add the newbies. That being said, even with all the moves, the Raiders offseason hasn't jumped off the page according to outside viewers.
According to the Pro Football Network's recent free agency grading of all franchises in the National Football League, the Raiders were on the receiving end of a rather shocking letter grade. Being given a D+ for all their efforts, or lack thereof in certain departments, the Raiders have more to prove to the NFL.
"Adding Alex Cappa gives them a starting guard option after they released Andre James, but at best, that feels like a neutral pair of moves rather than an upgrade on an offensive line that ranked 22nd last year. Jeremy Chinn was another nice addition, but against the backdrop of losing Tre’von Moehrig, Robert Spillane, Nate Hobbs, and Jack Jones, it is another move that is a net negative and does not improve a defense that ranked 21st last year," PFN wrote.
The defense does look rather shaky going into the new season, but that's how it's viewed on paper. We have seen several times over how teams that look iffy on paper end up turning into one of the more entertaining teams to watch.
One area that should boost the Raiders from a free agency standpoint is not letting defensive end Maxx Crosby ever test those waters, as the franchise extended him to a healthy contract.
"Securing Maxx Crosby’s future should not be underestimated, but the overall trend of this offseason is not a positive one. The head coach change mitigates some of the personnel decisions, and there are a lot of free agents remaining, but it is hard to make a case that the Raiders roster has gotten better since the end of the 2024 NFL season.
