Analyst Compliments Raiders Offseason
If all has been said and done for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, the layout of the franchise going into the new campaign is ions ahead of what the fans were left with in 2024. Now, with new leaders across the board, the franchise could be heading in the right direction to reclaim their greatness.
That being said, there will be a ton of work to be done, but bringing in those who are familiar with a winning culture should elevate the roster. Bringing in head coach Pete Carroll to lead the cause was easily the best thing the new front office could have done, as well as meshing the creative and football-oriented brain of Tom Brady into the scheme.
Going into the new campaign, analyst Myles Simmons joined Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk to discuss the Raiders' outlook on the new campaign, and let's just say he's excited for Raider football to be back in Las Vegas.
"Raiders are just one of those franchises that you hope gets good because when the Raiders are good, I think it's better for the league," Simmons said. "I'm hoping that things will work out there for Geno Smith and Pete Carroll and Spytek and Tom Brady."
"To this point, I think the Raiders have had a really good offseason. I think of all the teams that have changed quarterbacks, this is the team that upgraded the most with the best available option."
The Raiders not only brought in and extended Smith, but they also brought him into an atmosphere where he's semi-familiar in working with coach Carroll. That might not be a big thing to some people, but it could very well steer the direction of the ship if Smith and Carroll are on the same page.
The franchise brought in other offseason acquisitions in Jeremy Chinn for the defense, along with Alex Cappa, just to name a few. While the whole media world continues to hone in on Smith being the biggest pick up (which he most likely is), it's going to take more than Smith manning the quarterback position for this franchise to hoist their hands in victory.
