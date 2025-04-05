Could New NFL Rules Put Raiders on Hard Knocks?
The Las Vegas Raiders are making a lot of moves this offseason. Owner Mark Davis has brought in a new regime that he believes will help turn the Raiders franchise back to their winning ways. Davis hired Pete Carroll as the team's new head coach and John Spytek as the new general manager.
Raider Nation likes the new regime because they are an experienced group that has been successful in their previous teams. And now there is a chance that Raider Nation can see from the inside how Carroll and Spytek will go about getting things going in the right direction.
As we know every season, the NFL has a production team go into an NFL team's building to see how their day-to-day operations are as a franchise.
"Hard Knocks" is where the NFL fans, especially of the team that is been shown, can see how their organization goes about getting ready for the new season, how they go about getting ready for the draft, and how training camp goes.
But this past week, as teams gathered for the NFL annual meeting, there were some changes on what teams are allowed to come on "Hard Knocks." We can potentially see the return of the Raiders on the show but it would not be in 2025, based on the new rules.
"In theory, teams are meant to volunteer for the August show, but that is not often the case. In the past, teams were essentially required to participate if tapped by the league, so long as they hadn't appeared on the program in the last 10 seasons, have a first-year head coach, or have made it to the postseason in either of the last two years," said Brigid Kennedy of Sports Illustrated.
Has not been featured on the Hard Knocks: Training Camp edition for the previous eight seasons (2017-2024).
Does not have a first-year head coach.
Is not exempt from selection based on club participation in "Hard Knocks" or a similar access show prior to 2024 pursuant to parameters that existed at the time of such club's prior participation.
"NFL chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp mentioned on Monday how the league has liberalized its rules for Hard Knocks," said Sports Illustrated senior NFL reporter Albert Breer. "Here is the full rule—the "non-playoff" requirement has been removed to compel a team. This really opens up the NFL's options for HK this summer."
