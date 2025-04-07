One Statistic Proves the Raiders Face Many Unknowns in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders enter next season with a defense that has swapped out nearly half of its starting players from last season. It is an issue the Raiders will have to work through during offseason workouts and Organized Team activities, the best they can.
While the Raiders are coming off a 4-13 season, there were still a few bright spots for the Raiders this past season.
According to the 33rd Team, "havoc is a popular football statistic that attempts to capture negative plays as a percentage of total plays. For example, Defensive Havoc Created measures a defense’s ability to cause negative plays for an opposing offense."
Also, according to the 33rd Team, the Raiders finished this past season with the fifth-highest havoc rate of any team in the National Football League.
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll feels the new world of analytics has taken off to new levels and will continue to do so. Carroll notes that while he sees the value in analytics, football is much simpler than today's analytics have made it. Still, Carroll plans to stay in the analytics loop.
Carroll hired Ryan Paganetti as the head coach research specialist. Carroll credits Paganetti with possibly one of the most critical jobs on the coaching staff, which is keeping Carroll up to date on analytics and helping Carroll learn the nuances of an emerging part of the game.
"Well to me, it's a little bit science fiction, I get that. AI is around the corner for us. We're already involved and doing stuff, and Ryan [Paganetti] understands everything. He's been in it long enough that he brings a connection to the past, which I really like, because he can make sense of what we used to look at as we look at things now. He is right here with me on everything that we're doing, so really thrilled that he's there," Carroll said.
Although the Raiders finishing so high in a stat such as havoc rate is a positive, it is also a reminder that until they take the practice field this summer, it will be hard to know what the new-look Raiders will be.
Sure, finishing high in havoc rate is a positive, but the Raiders did that without Christian Wilkins and with multiple players who no longer play on the defense. Las Vegas has plenty of things to figure out this offseason.
