Under-the-Radar Raiders Heading Into 2025 Season
After an eventful offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders have revamped their roster on both sides of the ball. The Raiders traded a third-round pick for quarterback Geno Smith, instantly improving their quarterback room. Then, they added running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Las Vegas added several talented players to a roster that already includes the likes of Brock Bowers, who may be the best tight end in the National Football League. Bowers and Jeanty on the same offense is a scary thought, but the Raiders still have more talent.
The Raiders also have Jakobi Meyers, who registered over 1,000 receiving yards while playing next to Bowers and catching passes from one of the worst groups of quarterbacks in the league last season.
Kolton Miller is one of the best offensive tackles in the league. Jackson Powers-Johnson is a budding talent along the offensive line.
D.J. Glaze looks to continue establishing himself as a solid option for the Raiders as well.
On defense, the Raiders have arguably the best defensive end in the league in Maxx Crosby and one of the top defensive tackles in the league, when healthy, Christian Wilkins. Cornerback Jakorian Bennett may be among the better corners in the league if he can stay healthy.
Still, the Raiders have several other players who may not get the attention they deserve but are likely to play significant roles for the Raiders this upcoming season, in unique ways.
1. Adam Butler
Adam Butler is coming off a career season in which he totaled nearly 70 tackles from the interior defensive line. He did so on a Raiders defense that was ravaged by injury and often left on the field for way too long by an offense that failed to hold onto the ball. Butler is quietly one of the most dependable players on the Raiders' roster. He has appeared in every game for the last two seasons, starting 16 games last season. Butler rarely gets the attention he is due, but he undoubtedly deserves more praise. Look for Butler to have another solid season in 2025.
2. Tonka Hemingway
The Raiders will have a solid rotation of defensive linemen this upcoming season, especially along the interior defensive line. The Raiders added rookie Tonka Hemingway this offseason in the NFL Draft, and with Christian Wilkins still working his way back, Las Vegas will likely depend on as many defensive tackles as possible. The Raiders' need for additional help at tackle, while Wilkins works his way back, and his natural talent will lead to opportunities for Hemingway to shine. He had solid showings in this offseason, including an impressive interception in minicamp.
3. Ian Thomas
The veteran tight end has a chance to carve out a role for himself this upcoming season in an offense run by Chip Kelly, who is known for his ability to mix things up on the offensive side of the ball. Las Vegas has Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, but Thomas may help the Raiders in ways that are yet to be seen.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about these Raiders in 2025.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss these Raiders in 2025.