The Raiders' Position Group Feeling Pete Carroll's Impact the Most
The Las Vegas Raiders biggest weakness heading into this season is undoubtedly their group of cornerbacks. Whil the Raiders have plenty of talent at the position, many of their cornerbacks are unproven on the professional level. Or, they are relatively inexperienced.
John Spytek and Pete Carroll have added several cornerbacks to the roster this offseason in free agency and the NFL Draft. Still, the position group as a whole is an unknown, as it will be the first season the entire group has worked under Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham.
Las Vegas desperately needs their cornerbacks to step up this season. This is especially true considering they play in the AFC West which contains the likes of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
The Raiders' defensive backs will be tested early and often, as it is no secret they are the defense's weak link. While the Raiders may still add to the positon group, it will still be the biggest weakness on the unit.
Las Vegas needs their cornerbacks, especially Jakorian Bennett, to stay healthy for most of the season and continue to improve over the course of the season.
Following minicamp, Bennett explained how Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll has impacted him and the unit this offseason.
"Yeah, man, he's all about just getting the ball and that's why low key want to kind of implement in my game. Because I know, like you said, I had a lot of breakups or whatever, but if I could turn those breakups to picks, I can really help change the game. And so, he's really all about just getting the ball back. It's all about the ball, that's what we preach each and every day. So, him instilling that confidence in us, it means a lot. And it's going to be translated to the field," Bennett
"It's a lot of competition, but that's what's going to make everybody better. We got [Eric] Stokes, D-Cam [Decamerion Richardson, DP [Darien Porter], Kyu [Blu Kelly], Sam [Webb], all them boys, everybody's good, everybody's nice. So it makes you have to go out here when you on the practice field to just give it all you got and just leave it out on the field."
