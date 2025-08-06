WATCH: Raiders TE Ian Thomas Speaks Following Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders signed Ian Thomas, adding another talented tight end to the roster. He has performed well in training camp so far, as he gradually establishes himself within the offense. He is primed for a productive season.
Thomas spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following Organized Team Activities, Patrick Graham spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: There's a lot of new faces in the linebacker room, Elandon Roberts is a veteran of the game, what does he help bring to help stabilize that group with all the changeover?
Coach Graham: "E-Rob [Elandon Roberts] would joke about, it seems like while I've never coached him, it seems like I coached him. He said, 'Pat, you've never coached me, but it seems like you coached me,' because we have so many mutual connections in the NFL. So, that's been really positive. That's been really positive. I love talking football with him. We could sit over there, on the sideline, can't say the office, rules. But it's been great just talking football with him. And that position is critical for me to be able to speak to him. I don't want him to be coaches, but for us to have a great understanding, because usually that's the spot with the green dot."
Q: Can you talk about bringing in Jeremy Chinn and what he's provided to the safety room, but also Isaiah Pola-Mao and him stepping up and kind of taking on that role from last year as well?
Coach Graham: "It starts off, I would say, with Jeremy [Chinn] – the leadership, I don't know if you guys got a chance to talk to him, but just in terms of his leadership, he's very sure of himself, because he puts in the work. Self-confidence comes from preparation; it's not a self-esteem thing or self-talk thing. When you're prepared, you're really, really confident. That's what I see from him. And he's been a sponge in terms of learning how we want to do things, and then all the physical attributes, but all 32 teams know about that. The speed, the size, physicality, ability to tackle, nose for the ball. So, I mean, it's all been positive there."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take