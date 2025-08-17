President of Raider Nation Gives His Take on Upcoming Season
The President of Raider Nation sends a message about the upcoming season. He is expecting to see a lot out of the team in 2025.
The Raiders are an iconic franchise. No matter where you go around the Raiders, people know who the Raiders are. There has been so much history with the organization from the beginning to now. A lot of people know that the Raiders are the most iconic franchise in the National Football League, but some feel like the Raiders are the most iconic franchise in all of sports.
The Silver and Black are also known for having the most iconic fans. They are called Raider Nation. They are considered by many as the most loyal fan base in all of sports as well. They are the only team in the National Football League where the players know that the fans are part of the team as well. The Raiders also have some of the most celebrities as fans.
And none are more famous for being a Raider fan than Ice Cube. Cube is known by many as the President of Raider Nation. Ice Cube has always been about the Raiders, and he is like all the other fans of Raiders Nation.
Ice Cube Message
"The Raiders now have a coach in Pete Carroll, now that you know, is a guy that has won a Super Bowl, been to a few," said Ice Cube on The Rich Eisen Show. "Well respected, and he got his quarterback. It should be better than last year, and we will see. It is all about when they strap it up. They've got to win game one, game two. It is how they start off. If we start off with L's, that old feeling will come back again. This year is to get back on track.
The Raiders want to give their fans something to cheer about this season. They know they have to give them a product on the field that is way better than what they have been showing. If these players and coaches want the fans to come out to Allegiant Stadium, they have to start winning games. It all starts at the beginning of the season. The Raiders are going to do their best to get things in order and win this season.
