1 Key Insight into Raiders' Showdown vs. the Colts
The Las Vegas Raiders aim to avoid a 1-4 start to what was once viewed as a season of change for the Silver and Black. Las Vegas made wholesale changes, but they are a loss away from being in a very familiar position.
One Critical Factor
The Raiders' road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts will feature the Raiders facing many disadvantages, primarily the absences of Kolton Miller, Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. Still, any team can win on any given Sunday. There are ways the Raiders can pull off the upset.
Pro Football Focus recently listed key insights into the Raders' matchup with the Colts on Sunday. PFF believes Ashton Jeanty will once again be a critical factor for the Raiders in a hostile environment. Las Vegas must find a way to get Jeanty going again, as their chances of winning hinge.
"Rookie Ashton Jeanty delivered his best performance as a pro in Week 4, forcing a season-high nine missed tackles and racking up 123 yards after contact, the second-most by a running back in a game through the first four weeks. He thrived on outside zone runs, gaining 107 of his 138 rushing yards on just 10 carries in that scheme," PFF said.
Prior to practice this week, Jeanty credited his offensive line and his coaching staff for putting him in position to have a breakout performance last week against the Chicago Bears. Jeanty knows his success is bigger than himself.
“It was great. I mean, it's a testament, coaches putting together a great game plan, and then o-line, receivers, tight ends, doing a great job blocking, and then making my job easy, and then going out there, breaking tackles is what I'm best at," Jeanty said.
"Obviously, the O-line did a great job, everybody blocking, so I kind of broke free. And then, most of the time when somebody's chasing you from behind, they're going to kind of wrap around you and then go down to your legs. So, I mean, you just keep the legs running, they aren't going to be able to take you down."
Las Vegas has a chance to win on Sunday, but they cannot afford to continue beating themselves, especially with such a depleted roster.
