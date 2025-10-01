How Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty Looks to Build Upon Breakout Performance
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders spent the first three weeks of the season looking for ways to get running back Ashton Jeanty in the open field. In Week 4, the rookie finally broke free, racking up 155 all-purpose yards against the Chicago Bears.
The Raiders need more performances like that from Jeanty.
Q: I don't think there's any doubt that you're going to have a game like you had, at some point as an NFL player, but how good was it to get that under your belt, just to have a game like that?
Ashton Jeanty: "Yeah, it was great. I mean, it's a testament, coaches putting together a great game plan, and then o-line, receivers, tight ends, doing a great job blocking, and then making my job easy, and then going out there, breaking tackles is what I'm best at."
Q: What were those conversations with the coaches like going back to your stance, and how do you maximize what we're trying to do out here?
Jeanty: "Yeah, I mean just all of us being in alignment, honestly. Sometimes, you've just got to prove that something can work and that's all it is."
Q: What is it about that stance, when did it come about?
Jeanty: "I mean, it came about really, I'd say more my junior year in college. Just kind of did it. I mean, coaches will always tell you to be kind of in more of the bent stance, but I don't know. I just feel more comfortable that way, more relaxed. And then just reading the defense. I can't really explain it more differently that, but that's just what I do."
Q: Had there been resistance prior like a baseball batter that might have a funky swing or whatever, people are always saying, "You should do it this way"?
Jeanty: "Yeah, I mean, I wouldn't say really resistance. I just think it's different. So, a lot of times when something's different it doesn't always come off to people that it could work that way. But it works, so, no need to change it."
Q: You talked on Sunday about the offensive line, how they've been putting in that work. Now, Kolton Miller is down, Stone Forsythe is up, how quickly can you get on the same page with the O-line?
Jeanty: "Yeah, just continuing to communicate like we've been doing, having our meetings, knowing how they're blocking, knowing what they're thinking. The same thing goes, no matter who's in the game. And I've got full trust in Stone [Forsythe] coming in, and we'll be able to do great things."
