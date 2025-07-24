Best RBs Raiders Will Face in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders' run defense was fine last season, but they know they can be better at defending the ground game next season.
Las Vegas finished 11th in the NFL in expected points added per rush and 13th in rushing yards allowed per game (116.9). That is quite good considering all the injuries the Raiders suffered on the defensive line.
However, if they want to be one of the better units in the league when healthy, Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham knows the Raiders should crack the top 10 in those statistics. They can do that against some of the top running backs they face this season.
But who are the best running backs the Raiders will see in 2025? Let’s break down how these stars will give the Silver and Black problems.
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts - One of the most consistent but overlooked running backs in the NFL, Taylor faces the Raiders once again.
Taylor last saw the Raiders in 2023, rushing 21 times for 96 yards and a touchdown as the Colts destroyed the Raiders’ playoff chances. He may not be among the Saquon Barkelys and Derrick Henrys of the NFL, but he is still one of the league’s best.
The Colts will run the ball often with inconsistency at quarterback, so expect Taylor to see lots of carries against the Raiders. Graham and the defense must key in on No. 28.
Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles - Barkley joined the Eagles last season and took the mantle of best running back in the NFL.
After a historic season that saw him win Offensive Player of the Year and lead Philly to a Super Bowl championship, Barkley cemented himself among the historic greats. His ability to beat defenses with his long speed and elite center of gravity is unmatched.
The Raiders will have their hands full trying to slow down Barkley, who will almost certainly be the center of the Eagles’ offense again. Even slowing him down may not be enough to truly limit his effectiveness.
Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs - The Raiders will see this talented back twice a year.
Pacheco only played in seven games last season but is primed for a bounce-back season. He has totaled 42 carries for 189 yards against the Raiders in five games.
Pacheco is a talented runner who plays an aggressive style of football and is tough to tackle. The Raiders will see the full extent of his skill set when the two rivals face off twice this year.
