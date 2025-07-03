Will Raiders Monitor WR Trade Block?
The Las Vegas Raiders have made several moves to improve their roster in the 2025 offseason.
Las Vegas won just four games last season, so the new regime knew it needed to improve the team. Pete Carroll and John Spytek came from winning organizations and want to bring those winning ways to the Silver and Black.
One area the Raiders needed to improve was at wide receiver. However, they did not sign one during free agency and opted instead only to draft two in April.
While Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr. will help the team down the line, the Raiders may need a pass-catcher who can help them in the short term.
Now that it is July, teams’ rosters will begin to shake out before being cut down to 53 players. Some players may discover that they are the odd men out on the depth chart.
When that becomes the case, will the Raiders be ready to pounce?
Let’s speculate about a few names who could be trade candidates and see if they fit with the Raiders.
To start, the Indianapolis Colts have several receivers who will help the offense this season, but others may find themselves on the outside. One of those players could be Alec Pierce.
A second-round pick in 2022, Pierce has shown flashes of being a productive receiver in Indianapolis, but has not shown the complete game required to be a high-level receiver in the NFL.
Pierce is a fast, athletic, deep-threat talent, and he could be an immediate help for the Silver and Black. He would make sense as a player the Raiders would be interested in.
The Houston Texans also have several receivers who have helped C.J. Stroud become one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Could any be on the way out?
One player who fits that bill is John Metchie III. Despite Stefon Diggs leaving in free agency and Tank Dell expected to miss the 2025 season, the Texans drafted two receivers and traded for another, which could hurt Metchie’s standing with the team.
Metchie was a talented receiver during his time at Alabama, and he has not been able to realize his full potential in the league. The Raiders could help him find it in an expanded role.
Roster cutdowns will not happen until the end of next month, so Raiders fans would have to wait until then to see if the team will look for another pass-catcher.
