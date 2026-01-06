Raiders' Daniel Carlson Weighs In on Pending Free Agency

After securing the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and firing Pete Carroll as their head coach, the Las Vegas Raiders face an offseason filled with questions. The questions facing the Raiders range from how to handle the top draft pick to who to hire as the team's next head coach.

Las Vegas also has plenty of roster decisions to make, as they absolutely must revamp it this offseason. Las Vegas also has the draft picks and money to make it happen, so they have no reason not to. The pressure is on in Las Vegas. Starting next season, they must produce wins.

The Raiders beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, marking their first win in months. They beat the Chiefs without scoring a touchdown, thanks to kicker Daniel Carlson, who made all four of his field goals. Carlson scored 12 of the Raiders' 14 points in the win.

Carlson's kick snapped Las Vegas ' 10-game losing streak, ending the season on a high note. Following the win, Carlson noted what it felt like to bring home a much-needed win for the Silver and Black.

"The hugs right after with different teammates. Just all the work that you put in throughout a season, starting in OTAs, going through camp, the highs and lows of the season,” Carlson said.

“It's just so fun to get to celebrate with your teammates and guys that have of been in the bunkers with you for the last, however many months. It's just a blessing to get to end on a high note like that. It doesn't always end like that necessarily, but very grateful that we got to have some fun at the end."

The Raiders will have to decide on Carlson's future with the team. He is one of the last players on the team who was with the Raiders before they relocated to Las Vegas. He enters free agency this offseason. The veteran kicker shared his thoughts.

"I'm a free agent. This is the first time I've really been in this situation. Me and my family definitely pray about it, and that's kind of where I'm at. I am extremely thankful for my time as a Raider, and if that continues, that'd be a blessing and great,” Carroll said.

“We'd love to be here, but we'll see how all those talks go. There's no doubt I'm so appreciative of this team, the staff, the ownership, all the players that have been with me through these eight years. It's been a joy in my life. We'll see what the Lord has for us, but we're excited for the future."

