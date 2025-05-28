5 Pressing Questions Facing the Raiders Heading into the Season
After years of poor performance by coaches and players alike, the Las Vegas Raiders have started with a clean slate. An offseason filled with moves has led to excitement in Las Vegas, but it has also created many unknowns, as the Team has had numerous moving parts this offseason.
Las Vegas has undoubtedly improved on the offensive side of the ball. Although they made additions on the defensive side of the ball to compensate for losing several starters on defense, those moves appear a little less confident than the ones Las Vegas made on offense.
While there are many more questions facing the Raiders heading into this season, the following are arguably some of the most pressing.
1. Can Chip Kelly Work His Magic?
The Raiders regularly lost the time of possession battle last season, and often lost it by a wide margin. Las Vegas' front office has completely revamped the offense, adding talent to every position group. The addition of Kelly, along with the talent that last year's coaching staff could only dream of, gives the Raiders reason to be hopeful for progress. Still, the Raiders are on their third offensive coordinator in as many seasons. After making Kelly the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the league, much of the responsibility for the offense's success is on Kelly's shoulders. John Spytek has delivered the talent; Kelly must provide the results.
2. How Does the Offensive Line Perform This Season?
For the second consecutive season, the Raiders added multiple offensive linemen in the NFL Draft. While Las Vegas wisely added to an offensive line in need of additional help, their performance this season will be vital. Last season, the offensive line found it's groove as the season went along, but it was too little, too late. With an improved roster and coaching staff, the Raiders need their offensive line to step up.
3. Can the Raiders' Defensive Line Stay Healthy and Produce?
Star defensive end Maxx Crosby has returned from his late-season injury, while the Raiders wait on the rehab and return of defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. Crosby and Wilkins are both among the best in the NFL at their respective positions and will ultimately lead what is the Raiders' strongest position group on defense. Crosby, Wilkins, and Malcolm Koonce all missed considerable time last season due to injuries. Las Vegas needs those three to stay healthy, as there is a substantial drop-off between them and the team's roster depth behind them.
4. Can the Raiders Trust Their Defensive Backfield?
Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett was well on his way to proving himself as one of the better cornerbacks in the league before suffering a season-ending injury. The Raiders signed Eric Stokes, who, while talented, also has a significant injury history. Both cornerbacks are gifted, but their injury history is concerning. Decamerion Richardson needs significant development this offseason, and Darien Porter is unproven. Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao should present a decent set of safeties, but there is little depth behind them. The Raiders need the best out of every player in a defensive backfield that could still use additional help.
5. How Will the Raiders Skill Position Players Mesh?
The Raiders added several skill players on the offensive side of the ball in the NFL Draft, while also still having several talented skill players remaining on the roster. The Raiders have turned a weakness into a strength, but must now find the right way to use all of the tools they have on offense. How the Raiders use new additions Ashton Jeanty, Jack Bech, and Dont'e Thornton Jr. with Jakobi Meyers, Brock Bowers, and Tre Tucker will be interesting to watch.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about these questions in 2025.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss these questions in 2025.