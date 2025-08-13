This Raiders Rookie is Not Afraid of the Grind
The Las Vegas Raiders entered this offseason with a bare group of skill position players. John Spytek quickly addressed this issue by adding multiple skill position players to the Raiders' roster during the offseason.
One of those players is wide receiver Jack Bech, who the Raiders have plans for this season. Following training camp, Bech explained some of the most significant differences between college football and the National Football League.
"Yeah, it's all about just the scheme and what all the coaches are talking about, just being able to attack leverage, uncover the DB's leverage, find the ways for the QB to get a throwing window to you, and going out to make plays. But I'd like to start all my interviews by, first, thanking God, my Almighty Saver, and thanking my brother who's always with me on my shoulders," Bech said.
"I feel like it's my mission to come out here and play ball, but my greater mission is to bring more people to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and let everybody know my brother. So, I’d just like to start off by praising him and thanking him for all the many blessings that I have, and just thanking my brother in heaven for being the best guard and angel in God and Tiger.”
Bech's First Training Camp
Bech noted the parts of his skill set that will help the Raiders' offense this season. In training camp, Bech has displayed a physical style of play. He has also made several impressive catches and shown a quick understanding of what the Raiders' offensive goals are.
"Oh yeah, 100 percent. Coming out here with pads, all the other stuff is fun, but now we're playing real football. This is what we're here to do, is play football and put the whole thing on. So, like I said, one of my favorite parts of the game is the physicality whether that’s special teams, in route, in the blocking game, whatever it may be. I like put my hands on people," Bech said.
"It's one of the things I take pride in, and it shows you care for your teammate, you know what I mean? Whenever Ashton [Jeanty] looks out there and he sees the wide receivers out there – all because coach [Chris] Beatty, he’s instilling in us, you got a block to get the rock. So, for Ashton or Raheem [Mostert] or any of those dudes out there, whenever they look at us, they're going to know that we're going to get those blocks and if they bounce it out to us, they're going to have a lane to run.”
If they hope to improve upon last season's 4-13 campaign, Las Vegas needs everyone to elevate their game this upcoming season. Although he is new to the team, Bech has a legitimate opportunity to make a name for himself in a Raiders offense that needs playmakers.
Las Vegas used a second-round pick on Bech, proving their confidence in his ability to grow into a contributor for the Raiders as soon as possible.
