The Raiders Will Not Rush to Solidify This Position Group
The Las Vegas Raiders have spent most of training camp trying to iron out the interior of their offensive line, specifically at center and right guard. Las Vegas has not only worked on solidifying the starters on the interior offensive line, but their reserves as well.
The Raiders are trying all that they can to help nail down a plan at one of the most critical spots on the team.
Following training camp this month, Pete Carroll explained his thoughts on the Raiders' offensive line and the process of solidifying a starting lineup along the unit.
"No, we have a long time. We got a month before we start playing real games, and maybe we don't figure it out by the start of the season and we're rotating then. It just needs to declare when it declares, but it's good for all of us," Carroll said.
"It's good for those guys to be battling and looking around and saying, 'Somebody's going to take my spot if I don't play well on every play that I get.' That's the mentality we're looking for," Carroll said.
Offensive Line Focus
So far in training camp, the Raiders have primarily had a starting lineup of Kolton Miller, Dylan Parham, Jordan Meredith, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and DJ Glaze.
However, in the two practices since the Raiders' first preseason game, second-year offensive lineman Atonio Mafi has taken Powers-Johnson's place at right guard.
Carroll noted that Powers-Johnson suffered an injury against the Seahawks. Still, Las Vegas continues to try different variations of players on its offensive line in preparation for the regular season. Carroll explained that everything will be taken into account when making roster decisions.
"Everything counts. Everything is a competition in my mind. It's trying to do something as well as you can possibly do it. Being a good teammate, being connected, communicating with your teammates, communicating with your coaches. All of those are decisions that we can make, and we can act on them," Carroll said.
"And to me, it's all connected. So rule number one in the program is always protect the team, and that's about your conscience, and that your conscience -- it takes into account everybody that you're dealing with. So I'm looking for all of those kinds of illustrations we can find."
