WATCH: Raiders WR Collin Johnson Speaks Following Camp
LAS VEGAS, NV.-- The Las Vegas Raiders have all but solidified their group of wide receivers but the back end of the group is still up for debate. While other receivers have had a solid training camp, veteran receiver Collin Johnson aims to throw his name in the hat for the Raiders' coaching staff.
Johnson spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp this month, Zach Carter spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: What’s your take on how Patrick Graham calls the defense?
Zach Carter: “I love how he calls the game. Coach Pat [Patrick Graham], he's always aggressive as a caller. We have an athletic front, so we play technique at times, but he likes to put in things that help us move around and make plays, spike gaps and stuff, get penetration up the field. I like him as a play caller.”
Q: When you look at your defensive line last year now to this year, how much has the continuity of group been able to help?
Carter: “I’d say, man, we've really been gelling as a group. We were close as a group last year, but I feel like even this year we got some new rookies in, and we brought them in and welcomed them into the family. We got some new additions as well this offseason, and I feel like everybody's really been gelling together. I feel like what you build off the field really carries over to the field, so I feel like continuity of the group been great all camp.”
Q: Talking about the rookies, who are some guys on the defensive line that you've been able to take under your wing and really appreciate their game so far?
Carter: “Really, I take all the guys under my wing, especially in the D-tackle group; Tonka [Hemingway], JJ [Pegues], even the undrafted guys, Trev [Treven Ma’ae], Big Tank [Anthony Booker]. Those guys have been great. They just come in every day with their head down, work, they ask a lot of questions. I think they've been great for us.”
