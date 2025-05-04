The Three Rules New Raiders WR Jack Bech Lives By
The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the most productive drafts of any team in the National Football League. After trading for quarterback Geno Smith, the Raiders added to essentially every position group on the offensive side of the ball in the draft, revamping their offense altogether.
Las Vegas has had one of the league's worse offenses over the past two seasons. However, they hope their offseason moves put them in a better position heading into the upcoming season. On paper, Las Vegas is unquestionably an improved team, but games are not won on paper.
Following their selection of running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round, the Raiders selected wide receiver Jack Bech in the second round. In his first interview after being drafted by the Raiders, Bech noted that he takes pride in not going down easily.
“Oh yeah, I definitely bring a lot of pride. Since I was a freshman in high school, my wide receiver coach called it the three cardinal rules, and one of the cardinal rules was never let the first person tackle you and make the second and third miss. I really take that to heart. Whenever I get the ball in my hands and I have it, I become a running back. I never let the first person tackle me and I make a couple people miss. I'm always going to fight for those extra couple yards and it's definitely something I take a lot of pride in," Bech said.
Bech's mentality and style of play undoubtedly matches how Spytek and Pete Carroll desire for the new-look Raiders. Bech will fit in nicely with an offense that aims to be more physical and more competitive heading into next season.
“Having that dawg mentality just means going out there and not losing. Going out there, it doesn't matter what it is, to win your one on one. It doesn't matter if you're going in there to block, to put your face to knock somebody on their butt, to put them on the ground. Just being a dawg, just going out there and winning your one on one and winning your matchups, just going out there and dominating.”
