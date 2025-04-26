Social Media Reacts to Raiders' Selection of Jack Bech
The Las Vegas Raiders selected wide receiver Jack Bech with the No. 58 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
It took a while -- the Raiders traded twice and landed a top weapon for quarterback Geno Smith.
Our Hondo Carpenter asked Raider Nation about the pick, and they gave their answer.
"Great hands, tough as nails, highly motivated. What’s not to like?" one fan wrote.
"I think you talked about him on your podcast Looks like we will be methodically sound on offense and when the time is right take a shot!" wrote another.
A fan responded, "Puka was drafted in the 5th rd. You never know with these selections, Maxx was a 4th rd pick. Very productive WR that catches everything and knows how to get open. I love it but I need some speed, man! lol"
One fan would rather the Raiders have taken a defensive back, but he was excited nonetheless.
"Would have preferred a corner…but hard to disagree with how they’ve managed the draft this point," he wrote.
A response read, "Not too familiar with him however the Raiders that are making these decisions, I’m sure are fully aware of his potential."
Per another fan, "Missed out on [Trey] Amos. Missed out on [Will] Johnson. Missed out on [Mike] Green. [Jack] Bech was the luxury pick people claimed Jeanty was.
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Competitive inside or outside target who stands out as a box-checker in several important columns. Bech can be slowed in press and might not have much separation speed, but he’s a big, strong receiver with outstanding ball skills. He’s physical at the top of the route and has a rebounder’s feel for owning catch space once he gains top positioning. His hands are sticky and strong with elite catch focus from any spot on the field. He’s fearless and physical as a runner but needs more nastiness as a run blocker. Bech’s lack of explosiveness could shrink his work space, but the focus should be on his pro-ready toughness and ball skills that make him a projectable possession target with WR3 upside."
