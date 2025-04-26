BREAKING: Raiders Select TCU's Jack Bech at No. 58 Overall
With the 58th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected TCU wide reciever Jack Bech.
Bech is the second player the Raiders have selected so far, following the Raiders’ pick of Boise State running back and consensus generational talent Ashton Jeanty on Thursday.
Bech will play a key role for the Raiders in 2025 and will be a key piece alongside Jeanty as the Raiders continue to reload under new head coach Pete Carroll, new general manager John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady.
With Bech added to the offense, the Raiders now have two rookies who can make an instant impact and change how the Raiders approach game day. Expect Bech to compete for an early role with the Raiders during his rookie season.
The Raiders finished last year with a 4-13 record and entered the offseason with massive changes on both sides of the ball, in the front office, and especially along the coaching staff. Now, the Raiders have invested two picks to ensure they have the right pieces in place moving forward to keep the momentum moving in a positive direction.
The Raiders have made big splashes this weekend and they have enough picks to continue to do so. Make sure you stay locked in on our coverage as we look at what the Raiders will continue to do over the draft weekend.
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Competitive inside or outside target who stands out as a box-checker in several important columns. Bech can be slowed in press and might not have much separation speed, but he’s a big, strong receiver with outstanding ball skills. He’s physical at the top of the route and has a rebounder’s feel for owning catch space once he gains top positioning. His hands are sticky and strong with elite catch focus from any spot on the field. He’s fearless and physical as a runner but needs more nastiness as a run blocker. Bech’s lack of explosiveness could shrink his work space, but the focus should be on his pro-ready toughness and ball skills that make him a projectable possession target with WR3 upside"
Below is each pick the Raiders have left in the draft.
- Round 3, No. 68
- Round 3, Pick 98
- Round 3, Pick 99
- Round 4, No. 108
- Round 4, No. 135
- Round 5, No. 143
- Round 6, No. 180
- Round 6, No. 213
- Round 6, No. 215
- Round 7, No. 222
