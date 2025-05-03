Why Bech and Meyers Should Mesh Well for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders know they must be better at throwing the football in 2025.
The Raiders had fine passing offense statistics last season, but when watching them play, it was obvious that they struggled to move the ball through the air if they were not throwing to tight end Brock Bowers or Jakobi Meyers.
Bowers was obviously excellent as he shattered rookie records, while Meyers was as reliable as it gets for being a top receiver.
But that was not enough for this Raiders team, as they won just four games. They went into the offseason knowing they had to find more explosive weapons for new quarterback Geno Smith.
They did that in the 2025 NFL Draft in the second round when they added TCU star Jack Bech. Bech was one of the most underrated prospects in the draft class.
Bech caught 133 passes for 1,869 yards and 13 touchdowns in two years at LSU and two at TCU. He has excellent size and athleticism, which allowed him to become one of the top receiver prospects in the class.
Bech plays such a smooth game, as he can win at all three levels of the field and should establish a floor for the Raiders’ passing attack. He will not drop passes (only four dropped passes in his collegiate career) and has an impressive catch radius.
The Raiders did not have enough difference-makers on the offensive side of the ball last season, so Bech should immediately become one.
He and Meyers should work well with each other, as they are both sure-handed receivers who can break out for the occasional explosive play. Smith needs reliable options to throw to, and Bech and Meyers should both be that.
Will their skill sets be redundant as a result? No, because whatever one receiver is doing, the other can do something different to challenge the opposing defense.
Meyers will likely form a strong connection with Meyers, as the two veterans will quickly get on the same page throughout the offseason. Bech will eventually have a connection with Smith, but as a rookie, it will take some time.
Bowers will handle explosive plays, while Meyers and Bech handle everything else.
