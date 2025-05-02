Crosby Believes Draft Class Embodies Raiders Culture
The Las Vegas Raiders have just brought in their inaugural NFL Draft class under new General Manager John Spytek.
Headlined by running back Ashton Jeanty and capped off by linebacker Cody Lindenberg, the Raiders have received mostly high grades for this class. Many were impressed with Spytek and the players he was able to land.
That includes Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, who was a fan of how the Raiders front office conducted itself throughout the process.
Las Vegas has not been great in drafts prior, but Spytek has helped build contenders through the draft, so there is a chance he could do so again with this class.
Crosby spoke about why the Raiders were so successful in this draft on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“You have reviews of the draft and how you think it went, ‘Was it good? Was it bad?’” he said. “Once the players get on the field, that’s when you figure out if it was good or not. I think from where we’re at today, I have to give our front office a ton of credit. There are so many people involved in that draft process. This is what our team is going to be. This is what our identity is. This is what we’re trying to build.”
Crosby appreciated how Spytek drafted players who fit the Raiders’ culture.
“This is how we’re cooking. There was a game plan, and it was executed. You could tell everyone was happy, confident, and we got the type of guys that we want, not only from a measurable standpoint, but also a mindset. Guys that love football and are the right type of guys to be in the locker room. So, all those things matter. It’s not just about talent or numbers. That’s important, but also having the right type of guys with high ceilings.”
Crosby also noticed similarities between the type of players this regime drafted compared to years past.
“You kind of get a glimpse of what our front office and our coaching staff is looking for. For example, the Iowa State kid, Darien Porter. He’s 6-foot-4, ran a 4.3, huge, long, rangy corner in the third round. You look at Seattle and see how many tall, long, rangy, fast corners they had over there in their system. So, you get guys like that, you get speedsters, guys that are big and fast, like the receiver from Tennessee.”
The Raiders’ draft class features immediate contributors and players who could develop in the next few years. Crosby is excited for what’s to come.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
Go ahead and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another Maxx Crosby update.
Tell us how you feel about the new draft class on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.