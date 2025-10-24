How the Raiders Go About Expediting Their Development Plan
The Las Vegas Raiders are still in desperate need of additional playmakers.
Critical Point
Heading into Week 7, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith explained how important rookie wide receiver Jack Bech has the potential to become. Bech has had limited opportunities so far this season, but has made an impact he could by gaining a first down on many of his catches his season.
"It's extremely important. I mean, we want to move the chains. And Jack [Bech], again, is a young, developing player who's doing a great job for us. And every single week, he's just getting better and better. And I think, again, the ball is going to find him more. I mean, last week was, I think, the most snaps he's played this season,” Smith said.
“So as he gets more snaps and he's on the field more the ball will find a way to get to him. I think that's just how the game goes. And what he does a great job at is finding ways get open, even if the ball doesn't go his way, if you watch on film, he'll be like the second or third option and he'll be open. So he's just got to keep working at it and I got to find him."
Heading into the Bye Week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted a similar sentiment. Carroll believes the more chances Bech and other young players have to see the field, the quicker they will get acclimated to things on the professional level. This is precisely what the Raiders need.
“The more plays that we can log with the new guys, Jack [Bech] and Dont'e [Thornton Jr.], we can show them the things that they need to improve on and the things that they're not quite as sharp on. It helps them. And there's some pain in that, too. There's some pain in there that we have to undergo,” Carroll said.
“But it's how you do it. By the time you get to the middle of the season, these guys should have things really cleaned up, and they should be ready to go and we can count on them and they can come through and not be error repeaters, you know? And that's what we're working hard at."
