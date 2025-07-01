Insider Weighs In on Raiders' New Faces
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis wants to bring a Super Bowl to the Silver and Black more than anyone. Davis has not been successful as an owner as far as winning goes. Davis has at times pushed the wrong buttons at times for the moves he has made for the team. But Davis knew something had to change and fast. Since moving the Raiders to Vegas has not found success.
But starting last season, he was bringing in football people to help him make the best decisions for the Raiders franchise and team. Davis knows that if he can get help from some of the best, he will put the Raiders in a better position to start winning. That was his thinking when he brought in the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, to be a minority owner for the Silver and Black.
Brady is now trying to bring his winning ways to the Silver and Black. Brady knows what it takes to win more than any player who has played a game in the NFL. Davis brought in Brady to help him with any huge decisions that the franchise makes. It has been clear how much Davis has talked to Brady about the changes that the team has made this offseason.
Brady wants the Raiders to get back to their winning ways as well. And that is what he is trying to do. But Brady is not trying to take over anything. He wants his role to remain the same with the team.
Sports Illustrated's NFL Insider Albert Breer gave his insights on the moves that the Raiders made this offseason to better their franchise as well from top to bottom.
This whole offseason has been about restoring credibility, and I think that’s been accomplished. From bringing Tom Wagner, Egon Durban and Michael Meldman in with Tom Brady as limited partners, to hiring Pete Carroll and John Spytek, to paying Chip Kelly $6 million per year to leave Ohio State, to acquiring Geno Smith, this feels like it’s a whole different operation from what it was a year ago.
We’ll see how quickly it translates to the field, with a roster that needed a lot of help when Carroll and Spytek arrived.
