Why Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson Loves Chip Kelly's System
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Chip Kelly to be their offensive coordinator in 2025.
Kelly took Ohio State’s OC job last season, leading them to a national championship as one of the top offenses in college football. He had several stars to work with as he adjusted his scheme to the modern game.
Now, Kelly will look to bring his system back to the NFL. He was a head coach for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 for just one year, but was fired after struggling and leading them to just two wins.
What will Kelly’s system look like, as he will be purely calling plays in the NFL?
Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson has been learning the system this offseason and appears to be enjoying it. He spoke about the new system on the latest episode of Maxx Crosby’s podcast, The Rush.
“It’s been awesome,” he said. “Chip’s been great. He’s smart. Like, very smart. He sets the tone of his knowledge and prowess of offensive football. It’s like being in church in meetings. It is. It’s like the pope getting up there and talking about offense. There are so many little intricacies. You can see the intricacies. There’s stuff like, ‘How do you think of that?’”
Powers-Johnson gave an example of Kelly’s elite football acumen.
“When the running back is faking, run this certain way, because the defense is going to think this, and that one little step will get us a touchdown. How do you think about that stuff? It just shows how much ball he knows. He knows every position. The perspective that he’s bringing, and the speed, how historic it’s been.
I’m still a little pissed he beat the s— out of my Ducks. I’m still a little pissed about that. We’ll let him have it for a little bit. But it’s so cool to see, and it’s super exciting to run. I feel like we have this genius. He’s a genius. It’s so cool to be around.”
The Raiders struggled on the offensive side of the ball last season, failing to run the ball effectively and having only a few notable pass-catchers.
With upgrades at quarterback, running back, and promising players at wide receiver, the Raiders could be a totally different team on offense in 2025.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Powers-Johnson here.
Be sure to follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders, Powers-Johnson, and Chip Kelly.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.