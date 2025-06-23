Jackson Powers-Johnson Sounds Off on Raiders' OL Chemistry
The Las Vegas Raiders dealt with injuries across the board in 2024.
One group that saw injuries and lots of shuffling was the offensive line. Center Andre James’ injury caused several players to move positions, and Thayer Munford’s injury allowed DJ Glaze to take the starting right tackle spot.
Now that players are healthy again, there is excitement about what the Raiders could do in the trenches. Center Jackson Powers-Johnson is one of the ones excited.
Powers-Johnson is stepping into the starting center role after playing well at multiple spots last season. He filled in for Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush, and discussed his excitement for the offensive line.
“I’ll just kind of go down the line,” he said. “Kolton is going to be a steady rock. He needs an All-Pro year. He needs it. He needs it for his career, and he wants it for himself. We can see that, and we feel that. So, him just having that knowledge and experience, that’s always an added plus. He’s also kind of a mesh guy. He’s funny, he’s goofy, like us. So, we mesh pretty well.”
Next up, it was Dylan Parham’s turn in the sun.
“Dylan Parham, my dog. I love him. He is a physical S.O.B. He loves to hit, he loves to get after it. He is going to have another great year, because after this year, he’s on a contract year. So, it’s time to make some [money] for him, and I know that. We’ve talked about it. I walk with him to the locker room like, ‘I’m going to get you paid. We’re going to get you paid this year.’”
Powers-Johnson then mentioned Alex Cappa, whom the team signed from the Cincinnati Bengals.
“Awesome dude,” he said. “The vibes are high, dog. The vibes are high with him. He’s awesome. He really is. He brings a ton of experience, and he helped me out quite a bit. He’s seen so much defense. He’s almost like the second center. He’ll be like, ‘Hey, you see that?’ So, he’s been helping me quite a bit. We’ve been having a lot of fun.”
And finally, DJ Glaze.
“The only thing he’s done is just get better,” he said. “He’s gotten so much better, and you have to give a lot of props to our coaches. Brennan Carroll, he’s getting DJ right, and we’re learning and doing new things that are making us even better. DJ has only gotten better, and he’s going to continue to get better.”
Powers-Johnson loves his teammates, and it is clear to see that the chemistry is building among that group.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Powers-Johnson here.
