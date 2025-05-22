What Does Raiders' Powers-Johnson Want to Improve On?
The Las Vegas Raiders have a promising offensive lineman in former second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson.
The former Oregon star played multiple positions for the Silver and Black last season, stepping into any role the team needed him to during his rookie season. He showed flashes of being a foundational lineman, regardless of which position he sticks at.
But Powers-Johnson knows there is more work to do. He has spent this offseason improving his game with defensive end Maxx Crosby, who is one of the best players to learn work ethic from.
What does Powers-Johnson want to improve on in his second season in the NFL? He joined Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush, to explain.
“Definitely being able to see things more as a vet than as a rookie,” he said.
“All last year, I’m going into games, I’m seeing new defenses, and I’m going in kind of like, ‘Oh, this is new.’ This year, I want to be like, ‘Okay, I’ve seen this look, I know exactly what we’re going to do.’ I want to take that step mentally as a center, so any look that presents us, I can diagnose it and help Geno [Smith] get into that. I think that’s so much fun, and why I love center so much. I can go, ‘Hey, I know what I want to do here. I know what’s going on. I have the answers to the test.’
Powers-Johnson also wants to improve his technique.
“Technique has always been a little bit short straw for me, because I always relied on my physicality and strength,” he said. “Now that I’ve had a full offseason at one position, I don’t think I’ve had that since maybe high school. I’ve been really dialing in on center technique to where I get tired, I’m not sloppy, and relying so much on strength and my aggressiveness. Now, I’m relying on my technique.”
Powers-Johnson is in line to be the Raiders’ starting center after playing all three interior offensive line spots in his rookie season. With a full offseason to perfect his technique there, his promising young career can continue.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Crosby and Powers-Johnson here.
You can follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of Crosby, Powers-Johnson and all the Las Vegas Raiders.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.