What the Raiders Need from Developing Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders' most significant weakness on this season's roster has been its group of cornerbacks. This was the case entering the season and is especially true after seven games.
Raiders' Repeat Cycle
This is the third season that the Raiders have had a young cornerback go through a season of growing pains. Last season it was Decamerion Richardson. Two seasons ago, it was Jakorian Bennett. This season, it is Kyu Blu Kelly, who rose up the ranks in training camp.
Las Vegas needs Kelly to come along quickly, as cornerback is a position of need for Las Vegas. Raiders Defensive Backs Coach Joe Woods explained where Kelly can improve, as he is a player the Raiders need to take the next step as soon as possible.
"You definitely love the competitive spirit of Kyu. I think he plays hard. He has that pedigree, going way back. I coached his dad. I think the main thing for him is just, do your job," Woods said.
"I think sometimes he presses a little bit, gets a little bit out of position. I sat down and watched all of his plays from the season. So, he understands that. I feel like he is getting better each game but there are a few plays he has to eliminate.
Heading into Week 7, Carroll noted that cornerback is partially a numbers game. As teams single out Kelly and throw at him more than other cornerbacks on the Raiders' roster, he is bound to give up more completions than other cornerbacks on the team and around the league.
“If they go after you, they're going to get you once in a while, and he's been had a couple times, but all plays that he couldn't, he would have played a little bit differently if he had another chance at him. Give him more chances, I think he's going to continue to grow,” Carroll said.
“The thing that Kyu [Blu Kelly] brings is his physicality, his tackling is really outstanding, his play on the perimeter and his containment, other things than what you normally look for in the corner, like 'He's just a press guy,' or 'He's a cover guy.' He's a more complete football player than that, and it shows"
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.