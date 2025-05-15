Why Raiders UDFA Mello Dotson Stands Out
When the NFL Draft comes to an end, teams search for diamonds in the rough on the undrafted free agent market.
Plenty of undrafted players have carved out roles for themselves in the league, including Hall of Famers Drew Pearson, John Randle, and Warren Moon.
The undrafted free agents the Las Vegas Raiders added likely will not live up to that status, but they could become solid contributors to the roster, which would garner positive value.
The Raiders added a few notable undrafted free agents, including defensive end Jah Joyner, wide receiver Zakhari Franklin, and defensive back Mello Dotson.
All of these players have a shot to make the 53-man roster, but Dotson may have the best chance. Here’s why.
Dotson had an impressive collegiate career, totaling 177 tackles, five for loss, two forced fumbles, 25 passes defended, 12 interceptions (four returned for touchdowns), and one sack. He earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors in 2024.
According to Pro Football Focus, his coverage skills improved tremendously throughout his five seasons with the Jayhawks. While he was targeted often and allowed receptions and touchdowns, he also took the ball away.
There are reasons why Dotson went undrafted. He is a much smaller corner at 6-foot-1 and 176 pounds, and did not run a fast 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.
The lack of size and speed scared teams away from spending draft capital on him. However, watching the tape, you see a player competing and forcing turnovers.
For a defensive back, creating turnovers is one of the most important elements. Dotson did that at a high level.
The Raiders recorded just 10 interceptions last season, ranking in the bottom 10 in the NFL. They needed more players who can give the ball back to the offense, and Dotson could be one.
The state of the current Raiders’ cornerback room should allow Dotson to have a shot at earning a roster spot. Many positions in that room are up for grabs, and Dotson could come in and take one because of his competitiveness.
Undrafted free agents have an uphill battle to make an NFL roster, but Dotson’s skill set likely should have gotten him drafted.
He has as good a chance as any Raiders UDFA to play on Sundays in the fall.
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on the Las Vegas Raiders and their season.
You can interact with us and debate everything this year right now when you follow with our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.