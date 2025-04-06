Why the Raiders Should Consider Jahdae Barron
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to part ways with cornerback Jack Jones, increasing their need for help in the cornerback room.
While spending the No. 6-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft seems unlikely at this point, the Raiders could very well consider Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron -- an uber-athletic, cerebral player who will serve as a chess piece to whichever defensive backfield acquires his services.
Pro Football Focus named Barron the No. 2 cornerback in the draft; he is only behind Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, widely considered to be a generational talent.
"The word 'versatile' gets thrown around too much with defensive back prospects, but Barron is exactly that," wrote PFF's Trevor Sikkema. "As a natural zone defender with excellent instincts and anticipation, he is a starting-caliber pro at safety, wide cornerback or nickel defender — sometimes as all three in the same game — for Cover 3- or quarters-heavy schemes."
PFF's Dalton Wasserman named Barron the best zone coverage cornerback in the draft.
"Iowa State’s Darien Porter came close, but he couldn’t quite top Barron’s FBS-leading 91.5 zone coverage grade in 2024," he wrote. "Barron was able to master defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski’s complex zone coverages from both the outside and the slot. He’s very aggressive about getting downhill and disrupting at the catch point. Barron racked up eight forced incompletions and three interceptions while in zone coverage this season."
With Barron, the Raiders and new head coach Pete Carroll would be getting a Day 1 walk-in starter and potential impact player. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, a defensive back whisperer and notable chess master in the way he operates his defense, would have a field day with a rookie like Barron.
NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Barron to Tykee Smith.
"Big nickelback was in the right place at the right time throughout his impressive 2024 season. Barron played smothering coverage underneath, fueled by route recognition, footwork and play strength. His instincts allow him to pounce on catch points or tackle pass catchers immediately from zone. However, he lacks recovery speed deep and can be a little too grabby at the top of the route in man. Tackle technique in run support is a shade inconsistent but looks easily correctable. The size and tape work in his favor as a physical nickel who can be an early contributor and future starter, with the potential to cross-train as a safety."
