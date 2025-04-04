REPORT: Ranking Top CB Prospects For Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders need a cornerback and the NFL Draft can provide them with one. The class is deep and talented, allowing the Raiders options in the second and third rounds.
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema compiled a ranking of the best cornerbacks available -- who is the best?
1. Travis Hunter, Colorado
Sikkema: "Hunter is one of the most talented players I have ever scouted. As a cornerback, he brings good mirror-matching movements and truly elite ball skills. He can be a bit out of control and lacks some density, which gets exposed the most in press-man coverage. As a primary zone defender with press-man flexibility, he can be an immediate starting cornerback with an All-Pro ceiling."
2. Jahdae Barron, Texas
Sikkema: "The word 'versatile' gets thrown around too much with defensive back prospects, but Barron is exactly that. As a natural zone defender with excellent instincts and anticipation, he is a starting-caliber pro at safety, wide cornerback or nickel defender — sometimes as all three in the same game — for Cover 3- or quarters-heavy schemes."
3. Will Johnson, Michigan
Sikkema: "Johnson is a long, lean cornerback with elite foot quickness and change-of-direction fluidity. His limited long speed will create questions about his man coverage reliability in the NFL, but having him play off coverage with his eyes on the ball as a zone-scheme wide cornerback could allow him to make impactful plays more often."
4. Trey Amos, Ole Miss
Sikkema: "Amos brings an ideal blend of size, movement skills and coverage scheme versatility to the cornerback position. While his explosiveness and speed aren't anything special, his 2024 film shows he has a CB2 floor in the NFL with the potential to be a CB1."
5. Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
Sikkema: "Hairston is a feisty competitor who likes to get his hands on receivers in bump-and-run coverage from off-coverage techniques. As a zone-heavy cornerback, he has the chance to develop into a CB2 type of player in the NFL."
6. Shavon Revel, East Carolina
Sikkema: "Revel is the ideal Day 2 athletic alien to draft and develop despite inconsistent anticipation and technique in his current form. His physical gifts (including height and length) point to press-man coverage being his home in the NFL, but it will be quite the adjustment for him to go from one year of staring experience in the AAC to the NFL — especially off a torn ACL."
7. Darien Porter, Iowa State
Sikkema: "Porter is a rare prospect. He is a wide receiver-turned-cornerback with ideal ball skills, ranks above the 95th percentile in height and length and has an elite track background that translates to the field. He is still raw as just a one-year starter despite being a sixth-year player, but his special teams impact and sky-high potential are worth drafting in the middle rounds."
8. Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State
Sikkema: "Thomas is a long, quick-footed press-man cornerback who showcases good natural movement skills and playmaker instincts. He lacks some strength in a few areas, but he plays the position with high intelligence to be a scheme-versatile CB2 projection for the NFL."
9. Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
Sikkema: "Morrison is a smart, smooth-moving man coverage cornerback with good instincts for making plays on the ball. Getting back to form after hip surgery and getting a bit stronger are the keys to a future starting outside cornerback role in a man coverage system — but really any system."
10. Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech
Sikkema: "Strong, ironically, lacks some strength in press-man coverage and run-defense situations near the line of scrimmage, but he is a smart, competitive zone-scheme cornerback with a natural ability to get his hands on passes and cause constant disruption at the catch point."
