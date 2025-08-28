Why Jakobi Meyers Situation Is Concerning For Raiders
Jakobi Meyers made a surprising request to be traded from the Las Vegas Raiders. This comes days before the season begins, and is a move that likely stems from the fact that the Raiders and Meyers haven't come together to address a contract extension.
The soon-to-be 30-year-old is in his last year of his three-year deal he signed when he initially joined the Raiders. Ever since he joined the team, he's done nothing but raise his stock and prove he can be a solid main option for the Raiders to target in their receiver room.
Brock Bowers does a lot of the heavy lifting in their passing attack, but Meyers is reliable and often underrated when looking at the landscape of modern-day NFL receivers. Meyers hopes he can be the next player to request a trade and get paid by their team, but his future in Las Vegas is uncertain.
What's Next?
The most likely outcome of this trade request will be that the Raiders will give Meyers another contract, though not one on the same level as Tee Higgins or Terry McLaurin. The Raiders can't afford to trade him or not give him a reasonable contract when their wide receiver room already looks depleted.
Even with their reunion with Amari Cooper, this receiver room lacks a lot of talent, and they're already expecting a lot out of their rookies. If they want Geno Smith to succeed as much as possible in his first year with the Raiders, Meyers has to be there.
That's what most likely is going to happen, but there's always the possibility that the Raiders trade him away, unwilling to give him the contract he's looking for. There are plenty of teams that are looking to add more firepower to their receiver room, which are the teams most likely to trade for Meyers?
Trade Destinations
The teams with the assets and needs that are most probable to trade for Meyers are the Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, and Pittsburgh Steelers. With the suspension of Jordan Addison, the Vikings would want to add Meyers to take some pressure off of Justin Jefferson, as well as making things easier for JJ McCarthy.
The 49ers are putting a lot of eggs in Ricky Pearsall's basket to step up as the team's second option outside of Brandon Aiyuk. Their loss of Deebo Samuel, and with Jauan Jennings' contract situation still up in the air, they would benefit from Meyers' services.
Finally, the Steelers are trying to be all in for next season with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback. Their trade for DK Metcalf showed that they're trying to be aggressive, but the departure of George Pickens leaves a hole in their receiving room. A hole that Meyers could fill as their second option, and as a consistent receiver that Rodgers can throw the ball to.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content.
Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on Meyers' contract situation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.