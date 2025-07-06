Did the Raiders’ WR Room Get Better in 2025?
In 2024, the Las Vegas Raiders didn't have many players they could rely on to bring an offensive spark to their game plan. Brock Bowers was a revelation to their offense, but he couldn't do things all on his own.
In 2025, Bowers is expected to have a lot more help around him, and due to this, their offense will run much smoother. On top of having a more talented quarterback in Geno Smith, there are more receiving options available for the Raiders offense that weren't possible before.
Jakobi Meyers eclipsed 1,000 yards for the first time in his career in 2024 with the Raiders, and if he wants to continue playing in the Silver and Black, he'll have to prove to the Raiders front office that he can hit that mark consistently from now on.
A contract year is very important for a wide receiver, and 2025 is the last year Meyers is under contract with the team. If he continues building a relationship with Smith in the offseason, he'll get an increased amount of targets, but it's up to him to do the most with them.
Meyers has become a bit underrated due to the attention put on him compared to his production on the field, and this pairs up perfectly with the Raiders' underdog approach they're embracing in 2025. Meyers has a chance to set himself apart from the rest and prove that he's in Las Vegas to stay, but only time will tell what happens to his production next year.
Up next is Tre Tucker, who's entering his third year with the team. He's been steadily improving each year, and if he continues to go at the pace he has been, he'll be closer to 1,000 yards in 2025 than he would be to 500.
Up next is Dont'e Thornton Jr. on the depth chart, which is a bit of a shocker considering Jack Bech got drafted first, but they both serve different roles for this offense. Thornton Jr. is going to bring the speed and give the Raiders something they haven't had in years, a bona fide speedster in their offense.
I think the Raiders' wide receiver room did get better in the offseason, but they're still lacking a bit of star power. They might not need it right now due to their shift to the ground game, but they will have to get someone defenses respect catching the ball eventually.
Be sure you follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss any news story from us again this offseason.
Please let us know your thoughts more when you go to our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.