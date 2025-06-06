Raiders’ Geno Smith and Jakobi Meyers Are Offensive Floor Raisers
The Las Vegas Raiders traded for Geno Smith in order to facilitate their offense, as well as reunite him with his old head coach, Pete Carroll. These two are back together again, and that means that the Raiders' offense in 2025 will be vastly improved on all fronts.
While their off-season emphasis may have been on their ground game, the Raiders have one of the most underrated wide receiver rooms in the NFL, which only got better in the draft. Smith may not have the weapons he once had with the Seattle Seahawks, but the players he's throwing the ball to in Las Vegas aren't slouches either.
Immediately, the player that stands out is Brock Bowers, and deservedly so. He was an Offensive Rookie of the Year award finalist, and he will only get better in his sophomore year. Yet, the Raiders have another reliable pass catcher who often gets overlooked.
Jakobi Meyers had a career year last season, despite mediocre quarterback play, and now he's been surrounded by so much more talent. Next year will be decisive for his future with the Raiders, so he must work on that momentum and establish himself as a staple of their offense.
Smith will be the best quarterback Meyers has played for in the past few years, and this new duo is looking to make waves in the NFL and exceed expectations. Tyler Sullivan, sports writer for CBS Sports, included them on his rankings of new quarterback/wide receiver duos.
"If we were ranking quarterback-tight end duos, the Las Vegas Raiders would be higher on this list. Brock Bowers is who this offense will flow through when Geno Smith drops back to pass, but Meyers has been a serviceable receiver throughout his career as well.
The 28-year-old is coming off a career season where his 87 catches and 1,027 yards were both highs. Now, he can carry that momentum into 2025, where he'll receive more experienced coaching from Pete Carroll and more stable quarterback play from Smith, who was traded to Las Vegas from Seattle.
While Smith will turn 35 early next season, he's still a really solid option under center, throwing for 4,300 yards for the Seahawks last season. He is also reunited with Carroll, who helped rejuvenate his career.
In his two seasons together with Smith as the full-time starter, he averaged over 3,900 yards passing, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions per season. This duo of Smith and Meyers feels like the definition of high floor, low ceiling".
They are ranked quite low on the list, being the second-to-last team, but both Smith and Meyers have been overlooked in their career before. Meyers was an undrafted free agent, and Smith was labelled a draft bust; together, they can work to remake themselves with the Raiders.
